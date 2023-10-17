Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $15,132,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.13. 666,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,292. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

