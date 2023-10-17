Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,521. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.