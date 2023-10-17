Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,520,000 after buying an additional 171,350 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,014,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,746,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.58. The company had a trading volume of 141,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,884. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.82 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.94 and a 200 day moving average of $233.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

