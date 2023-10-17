Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,018,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $225.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.85.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

