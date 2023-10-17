Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

