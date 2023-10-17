Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE AGR opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avangrid by 2,356.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in Avangrid by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 19,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Avangrid by 21.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

