Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Bought by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of AVRE stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 118,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $309.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

