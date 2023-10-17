B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.78

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of BPM opened at GBX 384 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 373.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 428 ($5.23).
B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile
