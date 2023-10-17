B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.78

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $1.39. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BPM opened at GBX 384 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 373.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 292.50 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 428 ($5.23).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

