BancFirst (BANF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect BancFirst to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BANF stock opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BancFirst by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

