BancFirst (BANF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect BancFirst to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF stock opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BancFirst by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

