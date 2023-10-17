Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCS. BCS cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.67.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 15.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 100.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 236.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

