Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 318,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,588,000 after acquiring an additional 694,876 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

