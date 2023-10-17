Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLTE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Belite Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Belite Bio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

