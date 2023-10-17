Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) & Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Critical Survey

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) and Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bellway and Cavco Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cavco Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cavco Industries has a consensus price target of $381.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.44%. Given Cavco Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Bellway.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 17.79 Cavco Industries $2.03 billion 1.16 $240.55 million $25.59 10.63

This table compares Bellway and Cavco Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Cavco Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Bellway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cavco Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bellway and Cavco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A Cavco Industries 11.20% 23.41% 17.52%

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Bellway on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It also produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

