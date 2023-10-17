Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 184,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

