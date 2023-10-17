Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Biogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a 52-week low of $248.41 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.