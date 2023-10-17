Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $554.36 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $554.36 billion and $17.79 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,405.09 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00800896 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00138399 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00013623 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000287 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,516,343 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
