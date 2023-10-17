Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $227.40 or 0.00800896 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and $219.11 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,405.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00138399 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,534,200 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

