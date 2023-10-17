BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.0 %

BJ opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,919 shares of company stock worth $6,052,717. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after buying an additional 139,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after buying an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,179,000 after acquiring an additional 508,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.