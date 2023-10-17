Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.90. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

