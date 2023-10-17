BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.47.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,939,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $29,939,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.