BNP Paribas Upgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC cut British Land from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British Land from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.68) to GBX 432 ($5.28) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $420.67.

Get British Land alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on British Land

British Land Trading Up 2.2 %

British Land Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.