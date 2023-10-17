Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$73.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

About Boardwalk REIT

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$68.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$45.15 and a 1-year high of C$71.19.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

