Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 339 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

