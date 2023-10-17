Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 350 Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISCF. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000.

NYSEARCA ISCF opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

