Bogart Wealth LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of A stock opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.82 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

