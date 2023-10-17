Bogart Wealth LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

