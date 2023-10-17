Bogart Wealth LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $225.27 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.85.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

