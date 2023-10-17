Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1,622.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. grew its position in Waters by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 1.0 %

WAT opened at $255.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.73 and its 200 day moving average is $276.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

