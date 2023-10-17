Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 995 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.