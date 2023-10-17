Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 606 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

