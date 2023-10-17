BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,720 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 9.19% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,559,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

