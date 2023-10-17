Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $129.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after buying an additional 146,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.