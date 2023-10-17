BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after buying an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,703,000 after buying an additional 116,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 52.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BP will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

