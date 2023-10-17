Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after buying an additional 663,882 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 288,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

