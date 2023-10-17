Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lowered by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $902.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $853.25 and a 200-day moving average of $795.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.14 and a 1-year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

