Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $14.09

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

DEI stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,326,000 after buying an additional 772,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,686,000 after buying an additional 1,537,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,863,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,291,000 after buying an additional 115,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $114,497,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

