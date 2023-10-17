Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target at $9.50

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

EHTH opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.59. eHealth has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $105,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,670.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in eHealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eHealth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

