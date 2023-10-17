Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT at $112.17

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

