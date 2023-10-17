Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,084 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 2.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.45% of Brookfield worth $250,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 54.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.68. 294,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB cut their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

