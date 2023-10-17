BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,943 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

