Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,022,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 5.9 %

BURL opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.30 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

