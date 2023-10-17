Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Up 2.7%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.51. 39,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 809,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of C$187.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3563536 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

