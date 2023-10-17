Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $17.06

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $17.56. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 22,035 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $537.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

