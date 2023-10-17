Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 3,663 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $59,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.