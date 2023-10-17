Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 7,302 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $48,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.84. 233,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average is $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.