Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 60,418 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after acquiring an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $198.38. The stock had a trading volume of 237,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.83 and a 12-month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

