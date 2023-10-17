Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 27.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,772. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

