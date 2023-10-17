Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $123.13. 96,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,775. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.