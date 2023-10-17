Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 171,740 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,740 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 96,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

SU stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,801. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

