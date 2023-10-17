Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 5,586 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $50,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,883. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $222.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LH shares. HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

